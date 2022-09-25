Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Buccaneers.

Rodgers started the game hot, throwing a pair of touchdowns to Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard by the midway point of the second quarter. However, a subsequent fumble after a reception by Aaron Jones halted Green Bay's momentum prior to halftime, and Rodgers later threw an interception during the second half. Despite the Packers struggling to move the ball after halftime, Rodgers still managed his highest passing yardage of the early campaign, building some chemistry with the rookie Doubs along the way. The back-to-back league MVP will now turn his attention toward Week 4's matchup versus the Patriots.