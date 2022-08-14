Coach Matt LaFleur relayed that Watson (knee) is slated to return to practice Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

While that's step in the right direction for Watson, who is bouncing back from a knee procedure, LaFleur indicated that the 2022 second-rounder figures to be eased into the mix, beginning by participating in individual drills and walkthroughs before moving on to team drills. Once he's up to full speed, Watson will look to secure a key early season role in a Green Bay wide receiver corps that also includes Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, among others.