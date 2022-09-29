Bakhtiari (knee) didn't practice Thursday.
Bakhtiari played his first snaps of the 2022 campaign Sunday against the Buccaneers, while he alternated on every drive with fellow tackle Yosh Nijman. The 310-pounder's absence Thursday could just be a precautionary measure, but his activity during Friday's session should serve as a good indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
