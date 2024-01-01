Reed had X-rays on his ribs return negative, but he'll undergo further testing Monday and remains "pretty sore," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reed enjoyed the best performance of his career in Sunday's victory versus Minnesota, catching six of eight targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns. All of that production came in the first half, as a chest injury kept him from returning to action after halftime. The results of additional tests as well as Reed's practice activity during Week 18 prep are worth monitoring, as he appears to be in some danger of missing Sunday's key clash against Chicago.