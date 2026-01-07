Jacobs said Wednesday that he's feeling the best he has since he suffered a knee contusion Week 11 at the Giants, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs sat out a Week 12 win against the Giants, but he was able to suit up for the ensuing five games, more or less handling his normal workload Weeks 13-16 before earning just four touches Week 17 versus the Ravens and then being a healthy scratch this past Sunday at Minnesota. He's avoided the Packers' practice report entirely this week, setting him up for his typical workload for Saturday's wild-card game in Chicago. Prior to the aforementioned injury, Jacobs averaged 21.1 touches per game over the first nine contests of the campaign.