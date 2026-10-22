Jacobs took part in practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs was removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, and while the Packers held a walkthrough Wednesday, it wasn't open to the media, so his activity Thursday marks his first visible on-field work since training camp. It remains unclear if Green Bay will clear him to play Sunday at Detroit, but the team has a roster exemption at its disposal that lasts until Monday, Oct. 26, which allows it flexibility if Jacobs isn't deemed ready to make his season debut this weekend.