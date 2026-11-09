Jacobs fractured his finger during Sunday's 45-27 win over the Patriots, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed the nature of Jacobs' injury after the game. Jacobs exited the win with what was initially deemed a hand injury. He was unable to return against the Patriots, but the Packers are hoping Jacobs will be available for Week 10 against the Vikings. If Jacobs can't go, Pierre Strong, Kaleb Johnson and possibly MarShawn Lloyd (knee) would be Green Bay's backfield options.