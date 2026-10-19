Jacobs (personal) has officially been removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Jacobs is off the list and eligible to practice. Head coach Matt LaFleur told Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site Monday that Jacobs is expected to take on a full week of drills, but the team hasn't determined if the running back will make his season debut this coming Sunday at Detroit. It should be noted that Green Bay has been granted a one-game exemption for Jacobs that expires next Monday, Oct. 26, per the NFL's transaction log, meaning he currently doesn't count against the active roster. If Jacobs doesn't play in Week 7, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong and Kaleb Johnson will continue to handle the Packers backfield.