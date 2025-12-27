Willis (right shoulder/illness) is listed as active Saturday against the Ravens and will start in place of Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion), Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After he sustained a concussion last Saturday at Chicago, Love wasn't able to clear the protocol for head injuries in time to suit up Week 17, as the Packers ruled him out Friday. Willis remained listed as questionable due to the right shoulder injury he suffered late in the Week 16 loss to the Bears and also the illness that kept him out of Wednesday's practice, but he was the favorite to start Saturday, assuming he was active. Now that that has been confirmed, Willis will direct an offense headlined by RBs Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson, WRs Christian Watson (shoulder/illness), Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks and TE Luke Musgrave. Green Bay also elevated QB Clayton Tune from the practice squad to serve as Willis' backup.