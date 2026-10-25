Willis completed 14 of 21 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns while rushing six times for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Jets.

Willis gave the Dolphins their first lead of the season with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Douglas on the opening drive. After the Jets tied the game on the ensuing possession, Miami reclaimed the lead with a one-yard Ollie Gordon touchdown run, and Willis extended the advantage to 14 points with a two-yard touchdown run in the waning seconds of the first half. Miami's offense stalled for most of the second half until Willis found Douglas for a 63-yard catch and run to take a 28-17 lead with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Jets scored on their next drive, but Willis sealed his first win as Miami's QB with a successful fourth-down QB sneak to pick up a first down and set up victory formation. Up next for Willis and the 1-5 Dolphins is a Week 8 home game against the Patriots.