Walker logged nine tackles (three solo), including one for a loss, during the Packers' 34-26 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Walker played 64 of 68 defensive snaps (94.1 percent) and finished as the game's leading tackler. His efforts Sunday brought him over the tackling century mark for a fourth consecutive year, and his 102 combined stops through 12 regular-season games matches his total from the 2024 campaign (across 13 regular-season contests). The 2022 first-rounder has three more opportunities to crack his career-high mark from his rookie campaign (121 tackles across 17 regular-season games), starting this Saturday against the Bears.