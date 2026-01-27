Walker was arrested Friday at LaGuardia Airport in New York and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, the New York Post reports.

After he attempted to check a bag that contained a firearm, the 25-year-old was taken into custody and appeared in Queens County Criminal Court on the gun charge before he was released later Friday. According to Walker's attorney, the Green Bay offensive tackle's gun was legally licensed in Wisconsin, but Walker wasn't aware that he couldn't travel with the firearm in New York. Walker is due back in court March 19, and the NFL will likely wait until the legal matter is resolved before deciding whether he'll be subject to any discipline.