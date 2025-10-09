Walker (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Green Bay's practice Wednesday.

Walker managed to play through his injury in the team's Week 4 tie versus Dallas and will look to do the same in Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. However, if he ends up being unable to suit up, the Packers could be shorthanded along the offensive line as Zach Tom (oblique), Anthony Belton (ankle) and Aaron Banks (groin) are all dealing with injuries.