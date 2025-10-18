default-cbs-image
Corbett (knee) was activated to the Panthers' active roster Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Corbett missed Carolina's last four games due to a knee injury sustained during the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. While he practiced in full all week, he's listed as questionable heading into the Panthers' Week 7 matchup against the Jets. Expect Corbett to reassume the team's top center duties during Sunday's contest, assuming he's active.

