The Panthers designated Corbett (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Corbett sustained an MCL injury in his left knee in Week 2 against the Cardinals, which necessitated his placement on injured reserve. He has progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice and was limited in Wednesday's session. Even if Corbett were to practice in full over the next two days, he would not be guaranteed to be reinstated from IR ahead of Sunday's road game against the Jets.