The Panthers placed Corbett (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Corbett suffered an MCL injury to his left knee during the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. He'll be required to miss at least the next four games, though head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Corbett would be sidelined for longer -- perhaps the entire season -- were he to undergo surgery, per Gantt. Cade Mays will likely take over as the Panthers' starting center while Corbett is sidelined.