Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Corbett (knee) is expected to return in 6-8 weeks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Corbett sustained an MCL injury in his left knee during the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve later that week, making Week 7 against the Giants his earliest possible return. However, Canales comments Monday indicate that Corbett will be sidelined for several games beyond that. In his absence, Cade Mays is expected to remain the Panthers' top center.