Corbett was placed on injured reserve Monday after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Corbett exited Sunday's loss in the second quarter due to a knee injury, and the issue now appears serious enough for him to land on IR. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday he's unsure whether Corbett will undergo surgery or if he tore his MCL, but he has the possibility of returning this season. The veteran offensive lineman will now be sidelined for at least Carolina's next four games. Cade Mays is expected to start at center while Corbett is sidelined.