Young completed 24 of 35 passes for 266 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed twice for minus-1 yard in the Panthers' 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Carolina.

Young finished with an exponentially more aesthetic stat line than in his forgettable 54-yard performance against the Seahawks in a Week 17 loss, but the end result was still the same for his team. The third-year signal-caller spread the ball around plenty, connecting with nine different targets. Young hit Tommy Tremble and Jalen Coker for his pair of eight-yard scoring tosses, while his one interception came on the first play after the two-minute warning in the first half at Tampa Bay's 42-yard line and led to a Bucs field goal. Young's passing yardage total was his second highest since Week 3, and he wraps up the 2025 regular season with career highs in completion percentage (63.6), passing yardage (3,011), touchdown passes (23) and interceptions (11) across 16 games. Young and his teammates will pull for the Falcons to defeat the Saints on Sunday and make them NFC South champions in the process, thereby allowing them to continue their season in next weekend's wild-card round.