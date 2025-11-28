Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Missing Week 13
Zavala (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The third-year pro from NC State logged consecutive DNPs to begin Carolina's week of practice due to a calf injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Jake Curhan is likely to step in and start at right guard in Zavala's stead.
