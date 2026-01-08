Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Questionable to face Rams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zavala (calf), who remains on IR, practiced in full Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against Los Angeles.
Zavala looks set to return to action Saturday, though Carolina will first need to activaated him from IR to the 53-man roster. Starting right guard Robert Hunt (biceps) also remains on IR but is officially listed as questionable after having logged a full week of practice.