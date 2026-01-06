Zavala (calf) was designated for return from injured reserve by Carolina on Tuesday.

The move opens Zavala's 21-day practice window and gives him a chance to return for Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams. Zavala hasn't played since Week 12 but had been manning right guard for the Panthers prior to his injury. Austin Corbett has started the last four games at right guard for the Panthers after opening the season as the team's starting center.