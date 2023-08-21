Hubbard (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

As did starter Miles Sanders, who missed the past week and a half with a groin injury. Hubbard made it back even faster, practicing only three days after he suffered an ankle injury in Friday's 21-19 preseason loss to the Giants. Sanders' absence allowed Hubbard to start the first two preseason games, in which he carried 12 times for 39 yards and caught his lone target for three yards. With those two locked in atop the depth chart, the real question in Carolina's backfield is how things play out behind them between Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown and Camerun Peoples.