Hubbard rushed 28 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for one yard in the Panthers' 25-14 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Hubbard thoroughly dominated the Panthers' ground attack with AJ Dillon (ankle) sidelined and finished with his highest rushing workload of the campaign. Hubbard also hit the 120-yard mark on the ground for the second straight contest, and he added his fourth rush TD on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter. After combining for 102 rushing yards in his first two games of the season, Hubbard has run for 324 yards at 4.8 yards per carry and added a 6-36-0 receiving line over the subsequent trio of contests heading into a Week 7 home divisional clash with the Buccaneers on Sunday.