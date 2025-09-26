Hubbard (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England.

The Panthers added Hubbard to their injury report Thursday as a limited participant. He was again limited Friday, suggesting the injury probably isn't serious, although the failure to return to full participation leaves some doubt about his Week 4 status ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Should Hubbard end up inactive, the Panthers will promote Rico Dowdle to the starting lineup and Trevor Etienne to the No. 2 role.