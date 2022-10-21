Hubbard will see an increase in carries after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday.

Hubbard has been a non-factor through six games this season, managing only six carries. His workload will surely increase after the departure of McCaffrey, though it's unclear how Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will split work moving forward, as Foreman has 12 carries as opposed to Hubbard's six. If a relatively even split occurs, both Hubbard and Foreman could struggle to post big lines given the current state of the Panthers' offense.