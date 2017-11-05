Samuel caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. He also rushed once for 14 yards.

Samuel's role is expected to grow following the trade of Kelvin Benjamin, and, although very mild, his production Sunday marked his best of the season in all receiving categories. Even though the rookie still hasn't done much through eight games, it's encouraging to see his numbers improve lately.

