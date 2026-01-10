Panthers' David Moore: Not playing vs. Rams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (coach's decision) is inactive for Carolina's wild-card matchup versus the Rams on Saturday.
Moore was just activated off injured reserve earlier in the week but will nonetheless be held out of Saturday's game. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Leggette should continue to serve as the team's top receivers against Los Angeles, while Moore will look to suit up next week should the Panthers advance to the divisional round.