Panthers' David Moore: Out for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (elbow) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 30-year-old wideout has practiced in full for three consecutive weeks, but it appears he's still not ready for in-game action just yet. Moore will remain on the Panthers' injured reserve list but could return for the team's wild-card matchup, should they secure the NFC South title in Week 18. While the veteran wideout is sidelined Saturday, expect Brycen Tremayne to operate as one of Carolina's top reserve pass catchers.
