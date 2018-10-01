Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not practicing Monday
Olsen (foot) isn't practicing Monday as the Panthers come out of a bye week, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.
Olsen may have a shot to return at some point in October, but Week 5 never seemed like a realistic target. Ian Thomas figures to spend at least one or two more games operating as the Panthers' top tight end, with Chris Manhertz serving as the No. 2 option. Carolina will host the Giants on Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Making good progress from broken foot•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Could be back after bye week•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Manages light workout•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Targeting return in 4-to-5 weeks•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Looking to rest a few weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4