Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not practicing Monday

Olsen (foot) isn't practicing Monday as the Panthers come out of a bye week, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.

Olsen may have a shot to return at some point in October, but Week 5 never seemed like a realistic target. Ian Thomas figures to spend at least one or two more games operating as the Panthers' top tight end, with Chris Manhertz serving as the No. 2 option. Carolina will host the Giants on Sunday.