Panthers' Greg Olsen: Targeting Week 6 return

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that Olsen (foot) has a chance to return for Week 6 against Washington, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rivera hopes to see Olsen on the practice field Wednesday, after the tight end logged two limited practices to close out last week. A return to full participation would put the 33-year-old on track for a return to game action, though the Panthers might limit his snaps out of the gate even if he looks comfortable on the practice field. Ian Thomas hasn't done much in Olsen's absence, catching just eight passes for 68 yards over the past three games.