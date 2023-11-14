Hurst entered the NFL's concussion protocol at some point after this past Thursday's 16-13 loss to the Bears, a league source tells Joe Person of The Athletic.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich hasn't confirmed that Hurst was placed in the protocol, but clarity on that front should come when the team releases its first Week 11 injury report Wednesday. Hurst, who finished the Week 10 contest with two catches for 14 yards on four targets, has moved into more a timeshare at tight end in Tommy Tremble of late, with both players logging north of 30 percent of the offensive snaps over the past four games. If Hurst can't go Sunday against the Cowboys, Tremble would have a clearer path to serving as the Panthers' primary tight end, though Ian Thomas (calf) could also factor into the mix after he was designated for return from injured reserve last week.