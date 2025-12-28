Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Mitchell will be a healthy inactive for a third consecutive week as the Panthers go with three tight ends on the active roster in Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans. Unless one of those three were to be sidelined, Mitchell will likely be a healthy scratch for the Panthers' Week 18 tilt against the Buccaneers.