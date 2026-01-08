Mitchell caught all three of his targets for 28 yards across five regular-season games in 2025.

The 2022 fifth-round pick from Virginia Tech operated as Carolina's No. 4 tight end and was active primarily when Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle, IR) or Tommy Tremble were sidelined this season. Mitchell contributed both offensively and on special teams during his five appearances, logging 46 offensive snaps and 39 on special teams. He's set to become a restricted free agent following the Panthers' 2025 playoff campaign, but his future with the team remains uncertain, as Sanders, Tremble and rookie Mitchell Evans are all under contract for 2026.