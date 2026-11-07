The Cowboys elevated Mitchell from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Mitchell was elevated for the second straight week ahead of Sunday's matchup against Indianapolis. In his 2026 debut last Sunday versus Arizona, the tight end logged a healthy 31 offensive snaps but didn't log a target or touch. How much Mitchell plays in Indianapolis will likely depend on whether Jake Ferguson (ankle) and Luke Schoonmaker (groin) are able to suit up.