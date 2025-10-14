Mitchell didn't draw a target while playing 10 of the Panthers' 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

With top tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) inactive for the third game in a row, Mitchell once again suited up as Carolina's No. 3 option at the position behind Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans. Mitchell had recorded three catches for 28 yards between the previous two contests, but he failed to garner any looks from quarterback Bryce Young during his limited time on the field Sunday. Mitchell will likely find himself back on the inactive list for the Panthers' Week 7 game against the Jets if Sanders is cleared to return to action.