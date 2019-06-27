Wright is part of a deep position group that includes D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Chris Hogan and Torrey Smith (knee), Max Henson of the Panthers' official website reports.

Aldrick Robinson (hamstring) and Rashad Ross also are viable candidates to earn snaps at wide receiver, while Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas (leg) give the team a nice lineup in formations with two tight ends. Wright likely will open training camp as the slot receiver with the starting offense, but he'll need to fend off competition for his spot in three-wide formations. The Panthers always have the option to push Samuel or Moore inside, which then would free up outside work for Hogan, Smith, Ross or Robinson.