Panthers' Jarius Wright: Surprisingly involved in Week 4 win
Wright brought in five of six targets for 59 yards in the Panthers' 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.
The trusted veteran was relied on heavily by second-year quarterback Kyle Allen, checking in tops among Panthers wide receivers in receptions and receiving yards. Wright's numbers were easily season-high figures, and he appears to have solid chemistry with Allen overall after posting seven receptions (eight targets) for 97 yards across the first two games with the young signal-caller under center. Wright will look to remain similarly involved against the Jaguars in Week 5.
