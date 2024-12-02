Coach Dave Canales said Monday that the hope is Sanders (neck) will be able to return next Sunday against the Eagles, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sanders injured his neck in Week 12 against the Chiefs and didn't practice last week before missing this past Sunday's loss to the Bucs. With Sanders out versus Tampa Bay, Tremble played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the first time in his career and set career highs across the board in targets (eight), catches (five) and yards (77).