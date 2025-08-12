Wright and Ryan Fitzgerald are in a close competition for Carolina's kicking job, according to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer.

Fitzgerald is an undrafted rookie, while Wright has kicked for six different NFL teams in the regular season, converting 55 of 63 field-goal attempts (87.3 percent) and 41 of 43 PATs (95.3 percent) in 29 games. Panthers coach Dave Canales said Monday that he doesn't have any clarity on the competition, because both kickers have been impressive this summer and made strong cases for the job.