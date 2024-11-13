Sanders is considered day-to-day after undergoing extensive tests on his foot/ankle and meeting with a specialist Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report doesn't offer a precise diagnosis for the lower leg injury that Sanders suffered in this past Sunday's overtime win over the Giants, but the Panthers aren't expecting the running back to be in store for a long absence. Sanders will benefit from a Week 11 bye, but he'll need the swelling in his foot/ankle to go down before he's cleared to resume practicing. Even if Sanders is ready to go for the Panthers' next game Nov. 24 versus the Chiefs in Week 12, he could drop to third on the depth chart in the backfield behind Chuba Hubbard and rookie Jonathon Brooks (knee), the latter of whom is likely to be ready to make his NFL debut.