Dowdle will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, as David Newton of ESPN.com reports that Chuba Hubbard (calf) has been ruled out.

Dowdle was outstanding in Hubbard's absence against the Dolphins in Week 5, as the former rushed for a career-high 206 yards in a 27-24 Panthers win. Dowdle should continue to hold a near-monopoly on Carolina's backfield touches against his former team, the Cowboys, with Trevor Etienne and DeeJay Dallas on hand to provide depth.