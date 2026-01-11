Dowdle recorded five rushes for nine yards in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round loss to the Rams. He added one reception on two targets for six yards.

Dowdle has been particularly inefficient to close the season, averaging only 3.3 yards per carry across Carolina's final four regular-season contests. He also lost his status as the team's lead back in the playoff loss, with Chuba Hubbard out-touching Dowdle 15-6. Dowdle is headed to free agency for the second consecutive offseason, and he is likely to be signed as a complementary back given his fade down the stretch after a strong start to 2025.