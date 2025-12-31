Dowdle (toe) practiced fully Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dowdle was held out of Tuesday's walkthrough due to what coach Dave Canales called a sore toe, per Gannt. However, Dowdle's return to all activity one day later indicates the absence likely was maintenance-based more than anything. Since the Panthers' Week 14 bye, Dowdle has turned 45 touches into 160 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while fellow RB Chuba Hubbard notched 90 total yards and no TDs on 23 touches during that span. Expect a similar breakdown of reps between the two Saturday at Tampa Bay with a potential playoff berth on the line.