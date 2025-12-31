Dowdle (toe) is participating in practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Dowdle missed Tuesday's walk-through practice due to a sore toe, so it's encouraging to see him already back on the field as at least a limited participant. As long as Dowdle is able to continue practicing in some capacity Thursday, it will bode well for his chances of being cleared to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, a contest that may determine the winner of the NFC South title. Dowdle exploded onto the scene midway through the 2025 regular season and revitalized Carolina's rushing game, but he's since been in a slump, having averaged just 47.3 rushing yards per game across his last seven appearances.