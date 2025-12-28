Rochell has entered the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rochell appeared to be shaken up while on punt coverage in the first half and is now in concussion protocol after being evaluated by medical staff. He has served exclusively on special teams, so his absence won't impact the Panthers' secondary all too much for the rest of Sunday's game.