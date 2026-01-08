Rochell (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Rochell was unable to play in the Panthers' Week 18 loss to the Buccaneers after entering the league's concussion protocol against the Seahawks in Week 17. He appears to be progressing in his recovery given his ability to practice in full Wednesday, but he would need to clear concussion protocol in order to be available for Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Rams. Rochell played exclusively on special teams across six regular-season games between the Panthers and Cowboys and finished with five tackles (two solo).