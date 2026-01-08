Panthers' Robert Rochell: Ready to face Rams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rochell (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against Los Angeles.
Rochell has fully cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to handle his usual role on special teams during Saturday's playoff opener. Across six regular-season appearances, Rochell did not handle a single defensive snap.
