default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rochell (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Rochell sustained a concussion in the Week 17 loss to the Seahawks and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to play Saturday. While the 27-year-old is sidelined in Week 18, expect Akayleb Evans to have a larger defensive role as one of Carolina's top reserve cornerbacks.

More News