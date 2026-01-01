Panthers' Robert Rochell: Out for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rochell (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
Rochell sustained a concussion in the Week 17 loss to the Seahawks and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to play Saturday. While the 27-year-old is sidelined in Week 18, expect Akayleb Evans to have a larger defensive role as one of Carolina's top reserve cornerbacks.
More News
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Misses Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Past ankle issue•
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Questionable to return•
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Headed to Carolina•
-
Cowboys' Robert Rochell: Returns from hamstring injury•