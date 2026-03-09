Panthers' Robert Rochell: Re-ups with Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rochell re-signed with Carolina on a one-year contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Rochell hasn't totaled more than 10 tackles in a season since his rookie year with the Rams in 2021, but he's solidified himself as a solid contributor on special teams. He contributed in such a role across four regular-season appearances with Carolina in 2025, in addition to two games with the Cowboys.
